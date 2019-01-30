A Peaks Island couple has purchased The Peaks Island House at 20 Island Ave. and plans to turn it into a five-room bed-and-breakfast and 48-seat restaurant, according to food and lodging license applications filed with the city of Portland.
Katie and Thom Werner are calling the new place the Island Lobster Company, and they hope to open it in May. Katie Werner is a Peaks Island native, and her husband is a commercial lobsterman.
The couple plans a small, mostly seafood menu, with steamed and fried options, for the seasonal restaurant. There will be a children’s menu, as well, and a full bar. A deck is available for outdoor dining.
-
Local & State
SnowTrac: Snow totals for Jan. 30
-
Food
New Peaks Island seafood restaurant is in the works
-
Cops & Courts
Suspect in Maine burglary ring seeks to keep cellphone records out of trial
-
Local & State
Hot spots rekindle at Huhtamaki plant on Waterville-Fairfield line
-
Cops & Courts
Former teacher at Freeport private school sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting student