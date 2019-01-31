Route 302 in Windham is closed Thursday morning following a crash.
The heavily traveled road is closed to traffic between Windham Center and Pope roads, a Cumberland County dispatcher said just after 9 a.m. No other details were provided.
A section of Route 302 was closed Wednesday morning after a crash knocked down a pole during snowy weather.
This story will be updated.
