Like many Maine Patriots fans, Freeport’s Drew Taggart, half of pop duo The Chainsmokers, donned his Rob Gronkowski jersey Sunday night and celebrated the team’s Super Bowl win. Except Gronk was there, too.

The Chainsmokers performed at the Patriots’ official post-game party, along with Old Dominion and Snoop Dogg.

ALERT: The Super Bowl trophy is partying with The Chainsmokers right now. pic.twitter.com/Y4RnbDv7jt — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 4, 2019

An Instagram story posted Sunday night on The Chainsmokers account showed Taggart and bandmate Alex Pall in the backseat of a car that was part of a police escort to the party, which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, according to Boston.com.

Another video showed Taggart lifting the Lombardi Trophy as he performed, saying in the post he didn’t know if he was supposed to touch it and adding that he is “proud to be a fan.”

The Chainsmokers performed their 2016 No. 1 Billboard single “Closer,” along with “This Feeling.” Team owner Robert Kraft spoke to partygoers about the team’s victory, and attendees included Patriots players Julian Edelman and Tom Brady.

