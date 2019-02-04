NEW YORK — Ticha Penicheiro, Ruth Riley and Valerie Still headline a seven-person class that was announced Monday night for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Joining the three former college stars are longtime women’s basketball contributors Beth Bass (CEO of the women’s basketball coaches association), Nora Lynn Finch (inaugural chair of the NCAA selection committee) and Joan Cronan (former Tennessee athletic director).

Carolyn Bush Roddy, who starred for Wayland Baptist, rounds out the class that will be inducted in June.

AP POLL: UConn dropped to fifth – its lowest ranking in nearly 12 years – after suffering its second loss of the season.

Baylor remains No. 1, followed by Louisville, Oregon and Notre Dame.

(1) BAYLOR 74, (14) TEXAS 68: Moon Ursin scored 20 points and Baylor (20-1, 10-0 Big 12) held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Texas (18-5, 8-3) at Austin, Texas.

(10) MARYLAND 80, ILLINOIS 66: Freshman Shakira Austin scored 17 points to help Maryland (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) beat Illinois (9-13, 1-10) at Champagne, Illinois.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(16) LOUISVILLE 72, (11) VIRGINIA TECH 64: Ryan McMahon scored 12 points in a 1:23 span of the second half and Louisville (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat Virginia Tech (18-4, 7-3) at Blacksburg, Virginia.

AP POLL: Coming off decisive wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M, Tennessee remained No. 1 for the third straight week.

The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 2, HARVARD 1: Jack McBean scored from Oliver Wahlstrom with 12:23 remaining to put the Eagles into the Beanpot final at Boston.

