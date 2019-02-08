Re: “Maine bill to limit ‘obscene material’ in classrooms draws passionate scrutiny” (Feb. 4):

Working in a wide variety of settings with youth over the last few years has taught me that teens know much more about sex today than ever before. I am constantly shocked by the graphic nature of conversations happening at lunch tables, on school buses, in the hallways and via text.

A quick, general internet search turns up a U.K. study indicating that teens spend an average of 87 hours a year watching pornography. If we could add to that the number of hours spent listening to highly sexualized music, playing graphic video games, “sexting” and utilizing other forms of easily accessible (and shareable) media, I’m sure we’d all be bowled over by what the average youth is exposed to (and, yes, even participating in).

If we’re concerned about how much “obscene material” youth are exposed to, we need to start paying attention. Rather than burying our heads in the sand and censoring material that would include a discussion in a supported, academic environment, we need to be having conversations about what’s really going on.

Kristen Roos

North Yarmouth

Share

< Previous