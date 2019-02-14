Police in Sanford are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday.

Sanford police said Thursday that officers and detectives have checked several locations and talked to friends and family of Ellie Thompson, but have not been able to locate her. They continue to look for the teen with assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Ellie Thompson Photo courtesy of the Sanford Police Department

Thompson was last seen leaving her house at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 carrying a bright orange backpack and wearing a brown fuzzy jacket and purple hooded sweatshirt. Police describe her as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Sanford police at 324-3644, ext. 1, or their local police department.

