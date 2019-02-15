I am writing regarding the request by the Penobscot Nation ambassador to Maine, Maulian Dana, to the board of directors of School Administrative District 54 in Skowhegan to vote to officially discontinue the use of “Indians” as a mascot for their district.

Supporters of the “Indians” mascot say that they are honoring the history of the region, the strength of the “Indians” from that region and their school history.

Those asking to discontinue the use of the mascot – members of the tribes themselves – state that despite the amicable intent, they in fact feel dishonored, disparaged and mocked by its use.

Our great state has a long and sordid history of oppression and disenfranchisement of indigenous people by white settlers, one that resulted in loss of life, land, children and culture. SAD 54’s continued use of “Indians” as a mascot is testimony to a lack of understanding and compassion on the part of the descendants of the white settlers about this true and painful history. It is an unwillingness to acknowledge the trauma endured by indigenous people, and contributes to continued traumatization as a result.

I stand with Ambassador Dana and the tribes being misrepresented.

They are saying they feel misrepresented. They are saying they feel dishonored. They are saying the use of “Indians” as a mascot perpetuates damaging stereotypes and continued oppression. Despite the intent to honor, those in question feel unequivocally not honored.

This has to matter. We, descended from colonizers, have to start listening. We have to become listeners and allies to those descended from the people first here. We know better than we used to. Now is the time to make this right.

I urge the SAD 54 directors to help us take this smallest of steps in mending relations with our brothers and sisters native to this land. The time is now.

(P.S. I heard Bobcats might want the job.)

Magili Quinn

Scarborough

