I saw Monday that Paul LePage is still making news (“LePage takes on new role in politics,” Jan. 11, Page B1). I thought he was heading for warmer waters.

It’s a shame he can’t be honest with the public. Promises are made, then forgotten. The people of Maine spoke on at least two referendums at the polls, and then-Gov. LePage denied the public’s wishes.

Let’s hope the people of Maine remember his attitude and sour disposition if he decides to approach the office of governor of Maine again.

Chris Bove

Westbrook

Share

< Previous