In 2001, the U.S. Congress passed the Authorization for Use of Military Force. Although it passed originally in response to 9/11, it has been subject to mission creep. U.S. presidents have used it to justify military operations in 19 countries around the world. This is contrary to the U.S. Constitution, which specifically identifies Congress as the decision-making body with regard to war.

Although President Trump leaves a lot to be desired regarding his attitudes about race and white supremacy, his inclination to pull out of Syria and Afghanistan is right on target. Furthermore, his support for peace in North and South Korea is important.

In keeping with reductions in troops abroad, the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force must be overturned. Maine’s congressional delegation of Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden must work together to support the repeal of the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force and return war-making decisions to Congress, where they belong.

The cost of war – almost $5 trillion since 2001, according to the National Priorities Project – is not only draining taxpayer money from constructive U.S. social programs but also increasing our enemies around the world. The U.S. should take leadership to increase diplomacy around the world, increase friendships across nations and eliminate violence.

Ginny Schneider

Portland

