There are several possibilities to explain the lighting on City Hall in Portland: bribery, a desire to make a classically designed building look like a carnival sideshow reject or that the city is hoping to make the finals in an Ugliest City Hall contest.

I chose to live in a building that has a view of the tower of City Hall because I think the structure is so attractive, but now I see an edifice that looks like the target of a Halloween prank. I will say nothing of the cost of all that extra lighting or of the fact that the city has turned its back on the problem of light pollution, but I am concerned about the lack of good taste and judgment in installing such garish lighting.

The City Council (or whoever is responsible) should consider that, just as in fashion, good design is knowing when to stop.

Alicia Harding

Portland

