I hope people will support L.D. 54, a bill to regulate lobbyist money going to our officials in Augusta. (It would prohibit lawmakers from accepting donations from lobbyists or their employers year round – the ban is now in place only when the Legislature is in session.)

I recall a family spat in the 1970s. My chemist brother said if he discovered something of market potential but negative or unknown environmental impact, then he would bury it.

My administrator cousin threatened to have him fired; the public could complain if there were problems.

I was like: “That company pays folks $60,000 a year to lobby, and you say folks who earn $6,000 a year and struggle for basics can get equal access to information and to influence before damage is done?”

The salaries have changed, but the situation hasn’t. Lobbyist money buys access; they wouldn’t spend it if it didn’t get them results.

Money gives unfair advantages. Money skews the debate. Money is a temptation. Money changes everything. We can’t change that, but we can change how it flows from special interests to powerful officials.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor

