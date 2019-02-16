BELFAST — Police say a man was killed in a crash outside a curling club.

The man was a passenger in a car that was involved in a head-on collision outside the Belfast Curling Club on Friday. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the names of any of the people involved in the crash. They say weather conditions likely played a role. One car appears to have swerved into the path of the other, leading to the crash.

Police said on Saturday the crash was still being investigated.

