FORT MYERS, Fla. — Michael Chavis homered and Rafael Devers had two hits as the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 8-5 in their first official game of spring training0 Saturday at JetBlue Park.

The Red Sox defeated Northeastern 6-0 in a seven-inning game Friday.

Chavis, who played 33 games and hit six home runs for the Sea Dogs last season after serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, hit a three-run homer in the third inning against the Yankees, as Boston scored five times.

The teams combined for 26 hits and 18 runners left on base.

Devers and catcher Sandy Leon were the only regulars to play for Boston.

The Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

DODGERS: Los Angeles said ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw was feeling better.

Roberts gave Kershaw a chance to “reset” after two spring outings on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he “just didn’t feel right” after a live batting practice session on Monday and a bullpen on Wednesday.

“Right now we’re going to stick with the same program and see how he feels,” Roberts said. “I know talking to him, he feels better physically. When the training staff decides that we can ramp things back up, we will do so.”

MARINERS: For a strange start to spring training, Felix Hernandez seemed satisfied.

The former Seattle ace, trying to regain his status as an elite pitcher, gave up four runs and left after 11/3 innings Saturday against the San Diego Padres.

Hernandez allowed four hits but just was one was hard hit. He didn’t walk anyone, but hit a batter and threw only 23 strikes in 42 pitches.

“The most important thing is that my arm and my body feel good,” Hernandez said. “The pitches were moving, the curveball was really good.”

PHILLIES: While the Phillies wait to see whether Bryce Harper will sign with them, a trio of other big names took their first swings for Philadelphia.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and shortstop Jean Segura all started Saturday in a 3-2 spring training loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Segura went 1 for 3 while McCutchen and Realmuto each went hitless in two at-bats.

CARDINALS: St. Louis signed Jose Martinez to a two-year contract, essentially buying out the slugging outfielder’s first year of arbitration next season.

Terms of his contract were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Martinez led the Cardinals with a .305 average and 163 hits last season, and was seventh among National League batting leaders. He played 887 games in the minors before finally reaching the big leagues, but he’s hit .309 over parts of three seasons since arriving.

INDIANS: Cleveland officially signed former All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard, who brings experience and durability to its revamped bullpen.

Clippard received a minor league contract and roster invitation from the Indians. If he makes the 40-man roster, Clippard would receive a $2.5 million salary while in the majors. The sides reached agreement earlier in the week and finalized the deal Saturday.

WHITE SOX: Chicago finalized minor league deals with right-hander Ervin Santana and outfielder Preston Tucker.

REDS: Cincinnati signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

The 29-year-old Cuban native played in 125 games for Detroit last year, hitting .269 with five home runs and 48 RBI.

Share

< Previous

Next >