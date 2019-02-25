An annual highlight related to Maine Engineers Week is the EXPO, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Costello Sports Complex at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

The public is invited to the EXPO (no registration is necessary) to experience first-hand the many contributions that Maine engineers make to our communities and way of life.

The 2019 Engineers’ Week Banquet When: Friday, March 1, 5 to 8 p.m. Where: Ramada Seasons, 155 Riverside St., Portland With a special presentation by Dr. Vivek Kumar on the neuroscience of addiction. FMI and register here The 2019 Engineers’ Week EXPO When: Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Field House, Costello Sports Complex, University of Southern Maine 43 College Ave., Gorham

Maine’s top engineering firms, engineering schools, educators, government agencies, industry, and engineering societies will provide hands-on activities and exhibits throughout the field house.

The fun, dynamic, and positive environment is designed to encourage our youth to pursue careers in engineering and provide a diverse and vigorous workforce for the future.

Maine’s event follows the National Engineers Week (Feb. 17-23) celebration just past.

National Engineers Week was initiated to publicly promote the work and contributions of our nation’s engineers. During this week, engineering professionals have a unique opportunity to increase public awareness of the positive contributions engineers make to their communities, to this nation, and to the world.

National Engineers Week has grown to involve tens of thousands of engineers in a variety of community outreach activities, including technology exhibits and presentations of student scholarships.

In Maine, Engineers Week is celebrated through an annual E-Week Banquet and EXPO, as the Maine Engineering Promotional Council (MEPC) works to inspire future engineers and to raise awareness about the field and the impact of engineering in Maine.

The two E-Week events are held in alternating years at the UMaine Orono or the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus. The sites are alternated to serve as many people as possible over most of the state.

The MEPC board is comprised of academic and industry members who all are committed to raising awareness of engineering. For more information, visit www.engineeringme.com.

