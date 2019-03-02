LEWISTON — Andy Moore recorded a hat trick and top-seeded Greely of Cumberland erupted for seven goals in the third period as it advanced to the Class B South boys’ hockey final with a 10-1 victory Saturday over No. 5 Gorham at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Greely (17-2) will play No. 2 Cape Elizabeth at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s regional final, which Greely won, 3-2.

Greely beat Cape Elizabeth twice during the regular season this winter.

The Rangers opened the scoring late in the first period. Moore, a junior, fed freshman Alex Wallace, whose shot from the high slot hit the frame of the goal, but Moore swooped in for the rebound.

Two penalties in the final minute set up Gorham (11-9) for a potential 5-on-3 power play to open the second period, but the Rams squandered the opportunity with a delay of game infraction before action resumed.

A tripping penalty in the opening minute of the second sent a third Ranger to the box, but it was Greely who took advantage during the brief window of 4-on-4 action. Caleb Duff fed junior classmate Jake MacDonald, who squeezed free up the middle of the ice and beat freshman goalie Caleb Waterman high to the glove side for a 2-0 lead.

Two more back-to-back penalties against Greely gave Gorham another extended chance at 5-on-3 with five minutes remaining in the second, but the Rams again failed to capitalize.

Each team scored in the final minute of the second. MacDonald converted from just above the top of the faceoff circles, with an assist from Moore. Gorham finally got on the board with 16 seconds left when Nick Gray’s slap shot from the blue line deflected off a Greely defender and past sophomore goalie Jared Swisher.

The Rangers extended their advantage to 4-1 a little more than a minute into the third when Jackson Williams tucked home the rebound of a shot by Owen O’Connell. Peter Lattanzi also assisted on the play. Williams and Lattanzi are the only two seniors on Greely’s roster.

The Rangers poured in four more goals during a 2:15 stretch midway through the period. Moore went five-hole on a breakaway, Williams stuffed one in from the right doorstep, Wallace converted during a power play, and Lattanzi scored from just inside the right dot.

Moore finished off his hat trick with 45 seconds left, and Chris Williams added another before the final horn.

Waterman finished with 20 saves. Giuseppe Brown, a senior who played most of the final period, had five saves. For Greely, Swisher stopped 25 shots.

