FORT MYERS, Fla. — Mookie Betts went 2 for 2 and Tony Renda hit a three-run homer Sunday as the Boston Red Sox defeated a Minnesota Twins split squad at JetBlue Park, 9-7.

C.J. Chatham added two hits and three RBI for Boston.

Darwinzon Hernandez, a 22-year-old left-hander from Venezuela, struck out three in two scoreless innings for the Red Sox.

Chase De Jong of Minnesota was knocked around in his 21/3 innings of relief, giving up seven runs and seven hits. Ehire Adrianza hit two doubles and Brian Navarreto homered.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge hit his first two homers of spring training, helping New York to a 7-1 victory over Detroit in a split-squad game at Tampa, Florida.

Brett Gardner also connected twice and Gary Sanchez had a solo drive as New York went deep six times. The Yankees set a major league record with 267 homers last season.

ANGELS: Mike Trout and Albert Pujols hit back-to-back home runs for Los Angeles in a 4-1 win over Oakland at Tempe, Arizona. Taylor Ward, a first-round pick in 2015 by the Angels, went 3 for 3 with two doubles.

NATIONALS: Trea Turner singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Washington in a 4-2 victory over Houston at Kissimmee, Florida. Anibal Sanchez pitched two innings of two-run ball.

METS: Juan Lagares had three hits, stole a base and made an impressive catch in center field with his back to home plate as New York beat St. Louis 10-8 at Jupiter, Florida.

PHILLIES: Jake Arrieta struck out four and worked three hitless innings for the Phillies in a 3-3 tie with a Minnesota split squad at Fort Myers, Florida. Andrew Romine homered, and Shane Robinson singled and doubled in three at-bats.

RAYS: Newly acquired catcher Mike Zunino doubled home two runs for the Rays in a 10-4 victory against Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida. Avisail Garcia had two hits and four RBI, and Ryne Stanek tossed 11/3 scoreless innings.

BRAVES: Adam Duvall homered twice and Tyler Flowers also went deep in a 6-5 win over Miami at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Sean Newcomb struck out three in three scoreless innings.

ROYALS: Chris Owings hit a grand slam in a 13-7 victory against Cleveland at Surprise, Arizona.

ROCKIES: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for Colorado in a 9-3 win over San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona.

