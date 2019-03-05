Like a canary in a coal mine warning of trouble ahead, the private bottle return business is facing major problems in staying open with the minimum-wage increases that they are facing.

Since Jan. 1, many of these businesses have been struggling or already have closed because they can’t cover the cost of doing business. They are losing money.

Waiting quietly in the background, Maine nursing homes also are tightening their budgets as they try to cover these minimum-wage increases this year and again next year. The state of Maine will have to increase subsidizing funds for these nursing homes or they will start to close.

This problem is only the tip of the iceberg for Maine small businesses, which are trying to make a profit in the face of increasing minimum wages.

Soon only big companies like Walmart will be able to stay open by raising the cost for their products.

Gregory Morrow

Windham

