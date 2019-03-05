I think that the Electoral College, as it stands now, is an outdated and too-political system.
There is no reason we shouldn’t be electing our presidents by a nationwide popular vote. The candidate with the most votes in the entire USA should win.
Barry Goldminz
Kennebunk
