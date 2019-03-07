Richard Langlais’ body discovered Wednesday at Lovley’s Motel

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified Richard Langlais, formerly of Cheshire, Connecticut, as the man who was found dead in a motel room in Palmyra on Wednesday.

Maine State Police and Somerset County deputies converged outside Lovley's Motel in Palmyra after a deputy discovered the body of a deceased male inside room 6 on Wednesday, David Leaming/Morning Sentinel

Langlais, 62, apparently had been staying in a room at Lovley’s Motel, just off U.S. Route 2, for several months.

The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined he died from natural causes, Chief Deputy James Ross said.

“It is unknown exactly how long he had been deceased, but it is believed it could have been a week or more,” he said.

Deputies responded to the motel at 9 a.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check at the request of motel staff.

“The report was that a man and woman had been renting a room for several months and that the man had not been seen for an extended period of time,” Ross said in a news release Wednesday.

Deputy Toby Blodgett notified the State Police Major Crimes Unit, per protocol, and members responded because of the unusual circumstances, Ross said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

