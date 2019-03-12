FORT MYERS, Fla. — Michael Chavis, who on any given day switches spots with Bobby Dalbec as the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect, was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday.

Dalbec stayed put.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said that Chavis, who hit four home runs this spring, will benefit from more at-bats and more work on his defense.

“Just keep improving, use that right-side gap – he can do that, that’s something we talk about and keep the ball going defensively, that’s something we’ll make sure we take care of that,” said Cora. “He knows it. It’s not easy when you’re moving around but we’ll find ways and have some structure for him so he can get better.”

In Pawtucket, Chavis will move between first and third bases, plus he will get some exposure to second base.

“He can hit, I think everybody knew that except for me,” said Cora. “I didn’t see him last year, he was hurt, so you see the numbers and videos whatever but you see a game and, yeah, he can swing the bat. He didn’t play too much second but the last time he played in West Palm Beach he made two routine plays and he looked very relaxed and turned a double play. That’s something he’ll do wherever he goes. We’ll move him around and make sure he gets his reps at second base, too.”

Dalbec is considered more polished defensively, and besides playing his natural third base, he also plays first base.

“Yeah he’s still impressing me, in the corners, swinging the bat,” said Cora.

Three other players were optioned to Pawtucket: left-hander Josh Taylor and right-handers Travis Lakins and Chandler Shepherd.

Right-handed pitcher Denyi Reye was optioned to Double-A Portland.

Six players were re-assigned to minor-league camp: catcher Austin Rei, outfielder Rusney Cstillo, infielder Tony Renda, first baseman Josh Ockimey and right-handers Mike Shawaryn and Carson Smith.

Reliever Ryan Brasier, who is recovering from an infected toe, will likely see game action “towards the end of the week,” said Cora. It would be surprising if they asked him to make the long trip north to face the frequently-seen AL East rival New York Yankees on Friday.

Cora said Brasier will have plenty of time to be ready for the start of the season.

Reliever Heath Hembree is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday in Lakeland against the Tigers.

• Jody Mercer hit a two-run homer off Boston’s David Price, Detroit starter Daniel Norris threw three scoreless innings and closer Shane Greene pitched a perfect fourth inning as the Detroit Tigers topped the Red Sox 4-3 at Fort Myers, Florida.

Blake Swihart had an RBI double in Boston’s three-run ninth.

BRAVES: Atlanta sent eight players to the minors, including left-hander Kolby Allard, who was competing for a spot in the rotation.

Allard, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four games, including three starts.

METS: Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp after hitting .267 with one RBI in eight spring training games.

The 31-year-old outfielder attended big league camp for the second straight year and is expected to start the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was 4 for 15 with no extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances during spring training.

Tebow batted .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBI in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton last year.

n In an 8-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at Jupiter, Florida, NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom allowed two runs – on a homer by Brian Anderson – in five innings. He struck out six in his fourth spring start for New York.

ASTROS: Injured pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene.

The anti-estrogen substance is used in fertility treatments and is employed by men to accelerate testosterone production.

It is taken along with steroids to inhibit estrogen problems.

