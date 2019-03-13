Maine’s top spellers will compete for the right to represent the state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
The spelling bee takes place on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Hannaford Hall on the USM Portland Campus. Hannaford Hall is on the first floor of the Abromson Community Education Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland.
Admission and parking in the attached garage are free. Enter the parking garage on Surrenden Street.
The Maine State Spelling Bee is sponsored by Dead River Company
