A new rotisserie chicken restaurant opened in Biddeford Thursday night, and is already proving to be popular – by 6:30 p.m., all the birds had flown out the door.

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie, a 49-seat restaurant at 65 Main Street, sells whole rotisserie chickens and warm, carved chicken sandwiches, as well as sandwiches made with rotisserie prime rib, leg of lamb and turkey breast.

All of the chickens come from Quebec, according to Dizzy Birds owner Tom Peacock, and are organic, GMO-free, antibiotic free, and air chilled, meaning that the birds don’t go through a chlorinated water bath during processing.

“It has a richness of flavor that you can’t get in a traditional wholesale or retail chicken,” Peacock said.

Peacock worked for 20 years as a chef in hotels and restaurants in Massachusetts, and was the executive chef at Harvard Law School. He spent four years as food service director at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a $5 million a year operation. Peacock said he and his wife moved to Portland from the Boston area for “a new life.”

Dizzy Birds is a family affair, with Peacock’s wife, Barb Peacock, serving as baker and running the business’ social media accounts. Their youngest son, Connor, is the sous chef, and their middle son, Cameron, is the general manager. Landon, their oldest son, created the paintings in the restaurant’s dining room.

Peacock said he searched Portland and South Portland for a good location for Dizzy Birds, but couldn’t find what he wanted. He said he discovered the current location, which has parking, when he was driving down Main Street in Biddeford one day.

In addition to rotisserie meats, Dizzy Birds sells a selection of sides, soups and salads. Sides include Maine mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and herbed ancient grains. Whole chickens sell for $16.75, Peacock said, while complete meals, which include a couple of sides with cornbread or a baguette, go for $26.75. The restaurant also offers a daily vegan entree.

(With a name like Peacock, it might be fun for the family to add peafowl to its menu, except that online sellers of exotic meats are charging as much as $200 for one peacock breast, or $300 for a whole bird.)

Dizzy Birds is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

