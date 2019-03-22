Re: “Our View: Insect population’s rapid decline alarming” (March 18):

I can corroborate that I have seen a vast disappearance of insects, and the evidence is my windshield in summertime.

For years I have driven an hour each way to Fryeburg on Route 113, which is a rural road, and I return at dusk, so each summer my windshield would just be a mash of squashed bugs. For the last two summers, though, 2017 and 2018, there have been hardly any insect bodies on my windshield at all. Poof! Just gone.

Where did they go?

Mallory Hattie

Scarborough

