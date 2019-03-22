Re: “Letter to the editor: Gov. Mills’ energy chief, goals prompt questions” (March 15), by Harry White:

He has hit the nail good and solid on the head.

How sad and disgusting to see that the governor of Maine is willing to sell Maine’s heart and soul for a lousy $6.5 million per year for 40 years.

With inflation, what will that money buy in 10 years, let alone 40 years from now? Very little!

Furthermore, the money will probably end up in the General Fund and used for whatever – probably to balance their overspent budget. I realize Democrats will do anything to get their hands on money to waste, but this is idiocy.

Obviously, our governor is a typical politician. Once in office, they turn 180 degrees and forget what they said on the campaign trail.

Craig Elliott

Bristol

