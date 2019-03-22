Re: “Letter to the editor: Gov. Mills’ energy chief, goals prompt questions” (March 15), by Harry White:
He has hit the nail good and solid on the head.
How sad and disgusting to see that the governor of Maine is willing to sell Maine’s heart and soul for a lousy $6.5 million per year for 40 years.
With inflation, what will that money buy in 10 years, let alone 40 years from now? Very little!
Furthermore, the money will probably end up in the General Fund and used for whatever – probably to balance their overspent budget. I realize Democrats will do anything to get their hands on money to waste, but this is idiocy.
Obviously, our governor is a typical politician. Once in office, they turn 180 degrees and forget what they said on the campaign trail.
Craig Elliott
Bristol
-
Editorials
Our View: Unified sports scores a big victory for Maine
-
Arts & Entertainment
Actor whose career soared with 'Top Gun' now at home in Maine, and back on stage
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Workers with paid sick days more focused, effective
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: No compromise needed on paid-sick-time bill
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Maine's Republican Party needs to condemn bigotry