President Trump on Friday said he’ll cancel some sanctions against North Korea, contradicting his Treasury Department as he seeks to salvage nuclear negotiations.

Administration officials could not immediately explain which sanctions Trump was referring to in his tweet announcing the move.

The abrupt decision comes a day after the Treasury Department announced new sanctions against two Chinese shipping companies for their alleged role in evading U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

