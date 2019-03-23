Two dogs were killed in an electrical fire on a boat at DiMillo’s Marina on Long Wharf off Commercial Street at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Portland Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Nixon said two people lived on the 30-foot sailboat but were not on the boat when the fire broke out. A resident on another boat noticed smoke coming from the sailboat.

Another boat resident tried to extinguish the blaze and get to the dogs inside the boat but was unsuccessful.

Nixon said firefighters were unable to revive the dogs, which died of smoke inhalation.

The fire was due to an overloaded power strip, Nixon said.

There were no human injuries.

Nixon said the boat can be repaired.

