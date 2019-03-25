Boston’s defense of the 2018 World Series Championship begins Thursday in Seattle. The Red Sox will take the field against the Mariners looking to become the first team since the 2000 Yankees to win back-to-back titles.

The days of “once in a lifetime” championships are long gone for the Red Sox. They’ve won four titles since 2004 – more than any other MLB team in that span. Of the three previous Boston teams that tried to defend its championship this century, the 2008 team most resembles the squad that will get to work later this week.

That’s because this team, like the one that played for Terry Francona in 2008, is essentially the same group that won it all in Los Angeles in October. Alex Cora brings back a roster that essentially has lost just two key players (Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly).

The 2008 team returned essentially the same group that won the World Series in 2007. The only player of note who didn’t come back was pitcher Curt Schilling, who made his last big-league appearance in Game 2 of the 2007 World Series.

It was a different story in 2004 and 2013, when the Red Sox lost significant players after riding the duck boats. Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe didn’t return for 2005, and Jacoby Ellsbury and Jarrod Saltalamacchia were gone before the rings were handed out in 2014.

In each of those cases, the Red Sox struggled to recapture the magic of the previous season. The 2005 Red Sox were swept in the first round of the playoffs. The 2014 team fell to the bottom of the AL East standings.

It was a different story in 2008. The Red Sox won 95 games and returned to the postseason thinking they could do it again. Boston dispatched the Los Angeles Angels in four games and took the Tampa Bay Rays to a seventh game of the ALCS. They were one win away from returning to the World Series, but lost Game 7 as Tampa’s David Price – just a few months removed from Vanderbilt – came on to get the final four outs and to pick up the save.

It was a disappointing end to the season, but the fact that the Red Sox came so close to making it back to the World Series bodes well for the coming season. Like the 2008 edition, the 2019 Sox feature a full roster of players who experienced the historic run of 2018.

Twenty-four of the 25 players on the Opening Day roster should be players who wore the Red Sox uniform last season. Only Colten Brewer, acquired in the offseason from San Diego, was with a different team a year ago.

While many experts look at the Yankees’ offseason moves as dramatic improvements to a team that won 100 games last season, the Red Sox believe they made two major moves to make themselves as good as they were last fall. World Series MVP Steve Pearce and World Series cult hero Nathan Eovaldi were free agents who could’ve signed elsewhere this winter. Both are back for full seasons after joining the Red Sox midway through 2018.

Alex Cora believes a full year of Pearce, platooning with Mitch Moreland at first base, will make this offense even more dynamic. And he loves the depth of his rotation with Eovaldi back for a full year.

Another key addition will be Dustin Pedroia, who played only three games last year. He won’t be on the roster Thursday in Seattle, but don’t be surprised if he’s in the starting lineup April 9 when the Red Sox host the Blue Jays in the Fenway Park opener.

If Pedroia stays healthy he’ll be hell-bent to prove his doubters wrong. That could be another major addition to this team.

The Red Sox didn’t make many moves this offseason. They didn’t have to. With last year’s team back for more this team will look to follow the 2008 team’s route deep into October.