When I noticed the headline about art for the new Brighton Avenue roundabout (“Panel listens to input on art for new Brighton Ave. roundabout,” March 22, Page B1), my first thought was that there must be something more worthwhile for Portland’s mayor and City Council to approve monies for.
And then it hit me … or, rather, my car. You see, I was riding on Riverside Street and the myriad of holes, ruts and ledges one has to navigate is daunting.
If a traffic situation needs improving, I would think a hazardous road like Riverside would be far more important to public safety than artwork that people would have chances to enjoy for a second or two.
Perhaps the mayor and City Council could take their own cars in a caravan and drive from Brighton Avenue to Washington Avenue Extension and experience the thrill of the ride many commuters have to endure day after day, or worse, at night.
Chris Bove
Westbrook
-
Sports
Loss of Special Olympics funding would hurt Maine’s Unified sports programs
-
Meetinghouse
Elaine Ayer, Portland: Quick getaway not so easy
-
People on the Move
Mikhail joins Drummond Woodsum’s government relations practice
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. Collins breaks with pro-environment Maine tradition
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Documentary shows how we’re dealing with ‘problem kids’ all wrong