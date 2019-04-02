I was deeply saddened and upset to read about the discovery of toxic waste on Fred Stone’s farm in Arundel (March 22); the soil, groundwater and cows have all been polluted by harmful chemicals called PFAS. This farmer was following the advice of the state at that time and applying what he thought was safe fertilizer, when he was unwittingly poisoning his animals, family and future.

I’m thankful to members of the Mills administration for beginning the steps to mitigate the situation and urge them to test the fields and products of farms that have used sludge, stop the application of sludge until it’s proven to be safe and ban the use of PFAS, “forever chemicals” that threaten our water, soil and citizens.

Kudos to the Environmental Health Strategy Center for bringing this situation to light in its efforts to protect Maine families from toxic chemicals in food products and packaging.

Lalla Carothers

Cumberland

