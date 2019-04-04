Several former Wells Fargo executives have joined Steward Partners Global Advisory, a Washington, D.C.-based financial advisory firm that is opening its first Maine office in Portland.

Certified financial planners Ralph Good and James Nylund, who comprise the newly formed GoodNylund Wealth Management Group, joined Steward Partners as a managing director and vice president, respectively, according to a press release. Christine Balfour, their longtime associate, also joined the firm. The new GoodNylund team joined from Wells Fargo, where they oversaw $200 million in client assets.

Adam Dunbar, also formerly of Wells Fargo, joined Steward Partners as a senior vice president leading his own team with roughly $138 million in client assets. His colleague, Jackie Gervais, also joined the firm. Dunbar, Gervais and the GoodNylund team are based out of the new Portland office.

Steward, which is associated with Raymond James Financial Services, now operates in 11 states and the District of Columbia.

