Kudos to Dan Kleban and the Maine Brewshed Alliance for supporting the protection of Maine’s waters, especially Sebago Lake (Maine Voices, March 27).

We agree with the need to educate water consumers about the threats. The major threat to Sebago Lake is the proposed reversal of the Portland-to-Montreal pipeline, which would carry Alberta diluted bitumen through the watershed of Sebago Lake and under Jordan Bay. A major rupture of the aging pipeline would have catastrophic effects on the quality of the water.

Based upon our recent discussions with Portland Water District trustees, they are not willing to inform their customers of the potential threat. Customers get glossy inserts about how the water district works to protect the watershed, but they never mention the pipeline and the consequences of a pipeline rupture. Why?

If a new crude oil pipeline through the Sebago Lake watershed were being proposed, we hope that the Portland Water District would be opposed. We argue that the present proposal to reverse the pipeline (no longer in use) and carry the dirtiest oil known is equivalent. If water district trustees are unwilling to educate their customers, then it may fall to the Maine Brewshed Alliance.

How about a message on the label of each bottle of Maine beer brewed with Sebago water: “Great beer from great Sebago water. No oil pipeline reversal”?

Tom Mikulka

eldersforthefuture.com

Cape Elizabeth

