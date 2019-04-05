FAIRFIELD — A fire Friday night destroyed two barns on Norridgewock Road, drawing a response from more than a half dozen local fire departments and blocking a main road through town for at least two hours.

The fire, at 174 Norridgewock Road, remains under investigation but is believed to have originated from a wood boiler in one of the barns, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Duane Bickford.

No people or animals were injured.

The blaze was first reported around 6:35 p.m. and was visible from Norridgewock Road, which is also Route 139. Traffic on the road was re-routed for at least two hours as firefighters and police worked at the scene.

The barns are located on a farm that also includes a house and other barns. The property belongs to Tony and Larissa Larrabee.

Larissa Larrabee declined to comment.

Her son, Anthony Larrabee, said the farm dates to the 1900s and has been in his family since around the 1950s. He said it is primarily used as a hay farm and there were no animals in either of the barns.

One barn was used for hay storage and the other was a garage, Anthony Larabee said. He said the barns were insured.

Firefighters from Albion, Clinton, Fairfield, Noridgewock, Oakland, Skowhegan, Waterville and Winslow went to the scene. Firefighters from Belgrade covered the Fairfield station.

Delta Ambulance also answered the fire call.

