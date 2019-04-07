MAINE MEAT
7 Wallingford Square, Kittery, 703-0219
Starts taking orders at the end of March until sold out, usually 10 days before Easter.
OTHERSIDE DELICATESSEN
164 Veranda St., Portland, 761-9650
235 Vaughan St., Portland, 874-7414
Takes advance orders, but also tries to save a ham or two for last-minute customers.
MAINE STREET MEATS
310 Commercial St., Rockport, 236-6328
Takes advance orders until sold out.
ROSEMONT MARKET
537 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, 536-1768
Rosemont has several locations, but the central butcher department is in Cape Elizabeth. Carlos Tirado, head of the butchering program, says Rosemont will probably stop taking orders the Monday before Easter.
