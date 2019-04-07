MAINE MEAT

7 Wallingford Square, Kittery, 703-0219

Starts taking orders at the end of March until sold out, usually 10 days before Easter.

OTHERSIDE DELICATESSEN

164 Veranda St., Portland, 761-9650

235 Vaughan St., Portland, 874-7414

Takes advance orders, but also tries to save a ham or two for last-minute customers.

MAINE STREET MEATS

310 Commercial St., Rockport, 236-6328

Takes advance orders until sold out.

ROSEMONT MARKET

537 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, 536-1768

Rosemont has several locations, but the central butcher department is in Cape Elizabeth. Carlos Tirado, head of the butchering program, says Rosemont will probably stop taking orders the Monday before Easter.

