How depressing to read about the Tourism Lobby’s opposition to increasing the gas tax, again! They seem convinced that any increases in the cost of tourism will turn our visitors away.

I have never talked to any tourist who calculated the taxes and fees before traveling to a destination and changed course because it would’ve cost them 2 percent more than going someplace else.

I think a bigger negative is having our visitors drive on washboard roads. They may be more likely to choose another destination after paying for the wear and tear on their cars!! Let them help pay for a safe and comfortable ride and come back for more!

Craig Stirling

Gorham

Share

< Previous

Next >