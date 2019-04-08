How depressing to read about the Tourism Lobby’s opposition to increasing the gas tax, again! They seem convinced that any increases in the cost of tourism will turn our visitors away.
I have never talked to any tourist who calculated the taxes and fees before traveling to a destination and changed course because it would’ve cost them 2 percent more than going someplace else.
I think a bigger negative is having our visitors drive on washboard roads. They may be more likely to choose another destination after paying for the wear and tear on their cars!! Let them help pay for a safe and comfortable ride and come back for more!
Craig Stirling
Gorham
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Bad roads worse for tourism than gas tax hike
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Shame and stigma are killing people with substance use disorder
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Poor women also deserve the right to choose abortion
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Election reform bill will provide antidote to voter disillusionment
-
The Maine Forecast
Weekend warmth is over; spring snow returns today