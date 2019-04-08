Now that the snow is uncovering the trash along roadsides in our area I thought I would give another try at contacting the makers of Bud Light, makers of the popular beer cans found most frequently by the local group of Kennebunk and Wells citizens know as the Road Rangers. We devote Thursday mornings bagging stuff thrown out of cars along some of our roads.

Last year I wrote the Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light and after waiting almost a year for a reply, I decided to try again on their website….a very frustrating exercise. No luck!

Eileen Willard

Kennebunk

