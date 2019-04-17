Foundation Brewing in Portland and Orono Brewing each plan to release a new beer Saturday in celebration of Earth Day, which is Monday.

The beers will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Proceeds from the beers, both IPAs, will benefit clean water projects in Maine. Sales of Foundation’s Pale Blue Dot will benefit Sebago Clean Waters, a grassroots group with the goal of conserving 35,000 acres in the Sebago Lake watershed over 15 years. Sebago Lake provides clean drinking water – including water for making craft beer – for about 200,000 people in Greater Portland.

Sebago Lake water “is not only the most abundant and important ingredient in our beer, but the clean water of the lake is critical to the overall health of the greater Portland community,” John Bonney, co-owner of Foundation Brewing, said in a statement about the release party. “By partnering with Sebago Clean Waters, we in the brewing community hope to raise awareness of the importance of protecting our lakes, rivers, and streams. It is part of what makes Maine a special place.”

Sales of Orono Brewing’s Love Your Planet will benefit the Maine Brewshed Alliance, a collaboration between Maine craft brewers and the Natural Resources Council of Maine that protects clean water all over the state.

