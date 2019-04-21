There was minor flooding Sunday along the Kennebec, Androscoggin, Saco and Swift Rivers in Maine, but the threat will lessen as the day continues, the National Weather Service in Gray said.

Flooding was reported Sunday morning on the Kennebec River in Skowhegan and Augusta with water washing into the usual low spots, said meteorologist Tom Hawley.

Minor flooding also was reported on the Saco River in Fryeburg, where parts of Route 113 were closed. The Androscoggin River was above flood stage in Rumford and Auburn Sunday morning. The Swift River in Rumford and Mexico was also sloshing onto several roads.

The flooding is the result of melting snows and showers. Hawley said it should taper off by early evening.

“It is minor flooding. Is it is typical of the time of year, ” he said.

Hawley said there is still a lot of snow melting in the western mountains, with 11 inches still on the ground around Moosehead Lake and 15 inches in Rumford.

“So there is still snow up in the woods up there but we are hoping, with not a whole lot of rainfall, it will just go slowly over time,” said Hawley.

Showers with highs near 65 and lows in the mid-40s to 50s are expected for the next few days.

The danger to the Washburn Bridge in Aroostook County vanished Saturday when an ice dam broke and the river subsided by 6 or 7 feet, said Chris Norcross, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Norcross said minor flooding could continue in northern Maine throughout the day before subsiding.

