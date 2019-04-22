WELD — The cause of a fire that destroyed the Weld General Store and living quarters early Monday is undetermined due to the extent of damage, though there is no indication it was suspicious, state fire investigator Jeremy Damren said Monday.

Jerry Nering who said he owns the store at 1 School St. with his wife, Dot, escaped the burning building. It was unsure Monday morning if two cats made it out, Damren said.

Nering who was sleeping in the living quarters, noticed the fire, Chief Corey Hutchinson said.

“Jerry observed fire coming out of a propane heater downstairs after he awoke,” Damren said, adding there was smoke in his bedroom.

He got out of the building safely.

There was no insurance.

The department received a report of fire at about 3:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, we saw flames in the upstairs windows,” Hutchinson said. “Once it took off, it took off.”

It was a dry, old building, he said; one of the oldest in the town.

Nering sold beverages, dried goods, canned goods and had a gift shop, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson expressed thanks to all the departments that responded including Phillips, Carthage, Temple, Strong, Jay, Dixfield, Wilton and Peru, he said.

“We are grateful for their help,” Hutchinson said.

The store was the oldest continuous business in Franklin County, Sean Minear, president of the Weld Historical Society, wrote in an email.

The building was built by Franklin Morrison in 1816 and has been a store since that founding, he wrote.

It served as the town post office for many many years,” he said.

It is “Just a devastating loss for our whole community, Minear wrote. His thoughts are with Nering “who lost both his home and his business. Hard to wrap one’s head around such heartbreak, he wrote.

The store was at the intersection of School, Mill and Church streets and Center Hill Road.

“It’s a landmark,” resident Debbie Smith said. “This must have gone up so damn fast, as old as it was.”

Damren was taking photos as firefighters sprayed water on the smoldering debris. Parts of the building were being picked up by heavy equipment and sprayed down before being dropped into a different pile.

