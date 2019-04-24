AUGUSTA — Maine would automatically register most adults to vote beginning in 2022 under a top Democrat’s bill.
Lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday on House Speaker Sara Gideon’s bill .
The National Conference of State Legislatures says 17 states have automatic voter registration systems.
The state would add eligible adults to Maine’s central voter registration system when they submit identifying documentation with the motor vehicle bureau. Individuals could opt out.
Gideon said the reform would save time and money while increasing accuracy and security.
The Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association didn’t take a stance but voiced concern over how the state would ensure such data is accurate. The bill allows 16 year-olds to conditionally register to vote and enroll in a party, down from 17 years.
