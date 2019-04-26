The Mills administration is ending a controversial program started by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage that added photos on the debit cards of some people who receive food stamps.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement on Friday that called the program an “ineffective policy that threatens eligible Mainers’ access to assistance” and said it would be halted immediately. The program had been in effect since 2014, and recipients of food stamps could have photos added to their public assistance debit card through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

About 20 percent of Mainers who received food stamps, or 19,140, had a photo included on their debit cards.

“Ending this program will help eligible Mainers purchase food and other necessities while reducing state costs and burden,” said Jeanne Lambrew, DHHS commissioner.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who oversees the BMV, said in a statement that he agrees with the decision made by administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

“Driver license photos were always meant for driver’s licenses,” Dunlap, also a Democrat, said. “This change will make it easier for people to obtain a card and get the benefits they need to help them through hard times.”

The photos on the debit cards led to confusion, and caused some purchases to be denied by grocery store cashiers.

“SNAP (food stamp) benefits and (debit) cards are issued to households, rather than to individuals,” according to the DHHS news release. “Federal law allows more than one person in a SNAP household to use an EBT card, as well as an authorized representative if an individual is unable to shop on their own. Consequently, retailers cannot legally deny a SNAP transaction simply because the individual presenting the card doesn’t match the photo. Still, some SNAP household members, including children and seniors, have been wrongly denied grocery purchases because they were not pictured on EBT cards.”

This story will be updated

