Saying she hoped it would help “heal the divisions of the past,” Gov. Janet Mills on Friday signed into law a bill that establishes a new holiday recognizing the indigenous people of Maine.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day will replace Columbus Day as an official state holiday on the first Monday of October. The law, based on a bill sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Collins, D-Portland, adds Maine to a growing list of states doing away with Columbus Day and adding a holiday to recognize Native Americans. Maine joins Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii and South Dakota in adding the holiday.

Joining Mills and Collins at a bill-signing ceremony Friday was Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, and chiefs from three of the four federally recognized tribes in Maine and part of the Wabanaki Nations.

Those joining Mills included Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, Chief Clarissa Sabattus of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, Chief Marla Dana and Vice Chief Maggie Dana of Pleasant Point, Chief William Nicholas and Representative Rena Newell of the Passamaquoddy Nation, Ambassador Maulian Dana and former Chief Barry Dana of the Penobscot Nation, and former state Rep. Donna Loring, who now serves as Mills’ Senior Advisor on Tribal Affairs.

Over the past decade-plus, relations between Maine state government and the state’s tribes have deteriorated in large part over persistent disagreement on interpretations of a landmark 1980 agreement that was intended to resolve sovereignty questions.

Two years ago, tribal leaders described the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act as “fractured and broken.”

In 2015, the Penobscot and Passamaquoddy tribes withdrew their representatives to the Legislature in protest of what tribal officials said was a long history of the state failing to respect tribal sovereignty on a myriad of issues.

The Passamaquoddy Tribe elected a new representative this year, but neither the Penobscots nor the Houlton Band of Maliseets sent a representative to the Legislature this year.

Lawmakers earlier this month also passed a bill that would ban the use of American Indian mascots or names from public schools in Maine, legislation that followed a contentious debate over a mascot and name change for Skowhegan High School.

During her campaign for governor, Mills, a Democrat, who had clashed with the tribes during her tenure as Maine Attorney General, vowed to work towards better relations. Since taking office Mills has worked on improving relations and some have predicted a “new era” for state and tribal relations.

On Friday, Mills said she believed people and governments are stronger when they recognize the errors of the past and try to take steps to amend them.

“I believe we are are stronger when we seek a fuller and deeper understanding of our history,” Mills said. “I believe we are stronger when we lift up the voices of those who have been harmed and marginalized in the past, because there is power in a name and in who we choose to honor.”

She said 130 U.S. cities, including some of Maine’s largest, including Portland and Bangor, had already taken similar actions. Mills also said the change was not meant to be a slight to Italian-Americans.

“With this bill let us continue to heal the divisions of the past,” Mills said,”and bring the state of Maine’s tribal communities together with the state and build a future shaped by mutual respect and trust.”

