With more rain forecast Friday and Saturday, flooding concerns are raised along already high rivers and streams.

The National Weather Services expects as much as 2 inches of rain by Sunday morning. As much as 3 inches is possible in areas near western Maine mountains. The heavy rain is expected to end by Saturday morning.

This rain and melting snowpack could be enough to cause rivers and streams to overflow their banks Friday night and Saturday, according to the Maine Emergency Management Association. The Androscoggin and Kennebec rivers are the most vulnerable to flooding, according to MEMA.

The NWS issued a flood watch in effect for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. A flood watch means there is potential for flooding.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: