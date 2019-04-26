A judge will allow prosecutors to use in court a confession by a man accused of shooting a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy last year, but the judge threw out a videotaped reenactment of the killing.

John D. Williams, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Cpl. Eugene Cole last April. Cole, 61, became the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades. Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen issued his ruling on the motion to suppress one day after the one year anniversary of the killing.

The defense attorney had asked Mullen to throw out all statements Williams made to police because he was beaten by police and experiencing severe withdrawal from opiates at the time.

Mullen decided Williams was not exhibiting withdrawal symptoms severe enough to interfere with his ability to act voluntarily. He also found that while a police officer punched Williams while he was being handcuffed, that violence was not coercion for a confession. So the judge allowed most of an interview with detectives at the Waterville police station to be admitted as evidence.

But he noted that Williams eventually became extremely tired during his interview, repeatedly asking to sleep and at one point saying he was too weak to stand. But the officers forced him to reenact the shooting anyway. Mullen ruled that the reenactment and any other statements made after a certain point in the video therefore could not be admitted as evidence.

