Police on Saturday found the body of a missing Wiscasset man inside his car, which was pulled from the Back River.

Casey Main, 36, was reported missing Thursday after he failed to return home from work. Police were concerned because he had regular medical issues, although they didn’t specify what they were,

Related Headlines Authorities concerned about missing Wiscasset man

“This is out of the normal pattern for Mr. Main. (He) has not had contact with friends or family since leaving work,” read a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The search continued into Friday and Saturday, until his 2003 Toyota Camry was found in the river near a boat launch off Old Ferry Road.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Saturday that Main’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta to determine cause of death, but it’s not considered suspicious.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >