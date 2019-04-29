Nine police departments in southern Maine will hold “gun give back” events next month during which residents can turn in unwanted firearms that will be used to make gardening tools.

Modeled after prescription drug disposal events that have become increasingly popular in Maine, the gun give back program will allow residents to anonymously hand over guns to police for safe disposal. The firearms will then be donated to an organization that uses materials from the guns to create gardening tools that will be distributed to Portland-area schools with gardens.

The Guns to Garden Tools program will be held on Saturday, May 11 at police departments in the following municipalities: Portland, South Portland, Gorham, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, Wells, Falmouth, Yarmouth and Brunswick.

“Many households in Maine have old, unwanted guns and ammunition tucked away, ignored and forgotten,” Portland interim Chief Vern Malloch said in a statement. “They are in dresser drawers, shoe boxes, basements and attics. Part of the reason we hang onto them is because folks simply don’t know what to do with them. These unwanted guns offer a unique challenge when it comes to disposal. There really is no safe way to throw away a gun.”

Many police departments across the state already accept unwanted firearms for disposal. But the Maine Gun Safety Coalition — an organization active on both safety education and firearm-related policy issues — helped organize the May 11 event to coincide with Mother’s Day on the following Sunday and “spring cleaning” season.

“This is completely voluntary and there are no questions asked,” said Geoff Bickford, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition. “We hope people take advantage of the program. It is really in keeping with our tradition . . . to support measures around firearms that help to keep our homes safe.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: