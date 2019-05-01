A worker from Consolidated Communications installing an internet line Monday afternoon started a fire by drilling into a wall and hitting a live wire at an apartment building at 1342 Main St. in Wilton, Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said. Central Maine Power shut off the electricity and firefighters from several departments quickly put out the fire. The American Red Cross assisted four downstairs residents. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry
