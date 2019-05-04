The Rockets, a cheerleading team from Westbrook, took sixth place Saturday in the U.S. Finals cheerleading competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia, run by Varsity Brands.

The Rockets are a team of 5- to 11-year-old girls who are members of Elite All Stars of Maine, a cheer and dance gym.

The Maine team received a score of 97.5 in Virginia Beach, their best score all season, which put them in second place. But then they were given a 1-point deduction that sent them to sixth place out of 17 teams. The deduction was taken for a move the girls had been doing all season long without penalty, said Elite All Stars of Maine owner Julie Dvilinsky.

“It was sad for the kids,” she said.

Still, each cheerleader received a trophy and a medal. Next week they go to Orlando, Florida, to compete against 42 teams at the D2 Summit, a competition that will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort.

