The founder of a popular Portland-based brewery won a prestigious James Beard Foundation Award on Monday night.

Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Co. on Industrial Way in Portland, was named the top professional in the category of Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer, according to a James Beard Foundation tweet posted just after 7:30 p.m.

The awards were announced during a series of Twitter feeds at Monday evening’s awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

Tod competed against five other finalists who demonstrated “consistency and exceptional skills in his or her craft.” Tod was also nominated for the award in 2017.

Tod was the only Mainer to advance to Monday’s finals in any category. Earlier this year, the James Beard Foundation announced that nine Maine chefs and restaurants, including the Palace Diner in Biddeford, had been selected as semifinalists. Finalists were announced on March 27.

On its website, Allagash describes itself as a Belgian-inspired brewery featuring a lineup of beers including Allagash White, Allagash Black, Saison, Sixteen Counties and Tripel.

Tod founded Allagash Brewing in 1995. He called the nomination “a huge honor” and credited his employees for bringing national recognition to himself and to the brewery.

The James Beard Awards are known as the Oscars of the food world. There are Beard awards for chefs and restaurants as well as for journalism and broadcast media, books, restaurant design and graphics, leadership and lifetime achievement.

Beard was a legendary cook, cookbook author and TV personality. He died in 1985 and the James Beard Foundation was created in his memory.

