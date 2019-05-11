AUGUSTA — One person was killed and another was seriously injured late Saturday night when a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 struck another vehicle head-on.
Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said the crash occurred in the northbound lane between Exits 109 and 112 and that section of the highway was closed. Traffic was being detoured at Western Avenue.
Police were still on the scene at 9:30 p.m. No information about the vehicles involved or about the identity of the victims was available.
