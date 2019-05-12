York police are searching for a 27-year-old man from Lowell, Massachusetts after he allegedly shot and robbed a York resident during a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Police and other emergency workers responded to a call shortly before 1:30 a.m. from a man who said he had been shot during a robbery, York police said in a news release.

The victim told police that two men attempted to rob him at his home and that multiple gun shots had been fired at him. The victim told police that he was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house to call 911, and that his truck had also been stolen.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower leg and foot and refused medical treatment on-scene, police said.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Nathaniel Rivera, 27, of Lowell, Massachusetts, police said. He is being charged with robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

York police received help in identifying Rivera as the suspect from police in Kittery, Eliot, South Berwick and Biddeford as well as those Lowell and Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

Police said the robbery and shooting appear to have been an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the general public.

Police said they are still working to identify two other males and two females who were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s truck was recovered during the investigation, police said.

